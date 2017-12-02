Jacksplace hospice celebrates seventh anniversary

A HOSPICE for young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions celebrated its seventh year anniversary.

Jacksplace, which is part of the Naomi House hospice in Winchester, held a party on Thursday for the celebration.

On November 30, 2010 Her Royal Highness Sophie Countess of Wessex officially opened the extension to care for older children and teenagers from across the south including Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

The young people staying at Jacksplace for respite care and visiting for day service sessions wanted to mark the occasion with a party.

They enjoyed cake, made anniversary artworks, played games and shared memories of time spent at the hospice.

Naomi Griffin, 21, regularly visits the hospice for respite care.

She said: ‘It’s such a good feeling when I talk to others I meet at Jacksplace, who have similar conditions to me, as we chat about things that no one else understands and have a little rant about our situation.’

Keith Wilson, marketing manager at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said the hospice continues to go from strength to strength.

‘I first visited Jacksplace on the day building work began,’ he said.

‘Now, at seven years old, the hospice has truly come of age. More than 120 young people receive care and support at Jacksplace, and the service is so vitally important to them and their families.’