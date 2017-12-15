Joining forces to help out youngsters

Two groups have come together to help with tackling rising concerns over the mental health of young people.

Champs Academy has teamed up with Square Pegs charity in Gosport to create a programme of workshops aimed at young people.

According to the groups, neither the government or schools have the resources to adequately tackle mental health problems.

Claire Green from Champs Academy said: ‘When Champs Academy started up in Gosport I looked at some of the charities in the area, and Square Pegs seemed to have a very similar ethos to us.

‘Together, we designed a programme of workshops each month.

‘The big thing for us is to try to tackle mental health head -on – it is a massive issue at the moment and there just aren’t enough resources available to handle it.

‘That is where we come in – if we can make young people feel more confident in themselves then that is great.’

Charlie Reilly from Square Pegs says that the charity’s venue in North Cross Street is perfect for what the two groups are trying to achieve.

She said: ‘Where we are is really good for hosting smaller workshops, so if there are any youngsters with additional needs or who are anxious in big groups, this works brilliantly for them.

‘The sessions we have had so far have been amazing.

‘The youngsters have really gotten a lot out of it, which we are so pleased about.’

For more information about the Square Pegs charity, go to squarepegscharity.org.

For futher information about the workshops and to book a place, call Claire Green from Champs Academy on 07575 453950.