Kidney awareness group to visit Portsmouth hospital

A GROUP of people wanting to raise awareness of kidney disease are travelling around the country visiting renal centres.

Defenders 4 Kidneys are off-roading through the countryside to visit the kidneys centres, including the Wessex Kidney Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The team will spend a fortnight travelling and will be at QA Hospital, in Cosham, on June 23.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The kidney-shaped route will take us around the UK, covering 2,500 miles taking us over all types of terrain. We will visit transplant centres for both mainstream and children’s hospitals as well as other locations to raise money while spreading the name and work of Kidney Research UK and Kids Kidney Research.

‘We will also meet the researchers and scientists and witness first-hand the amazing work being undertaken.’

Defenders 4 Kidneys will have different activities during the visit at QA at 4pm.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/defenders4kidneys.