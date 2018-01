EXPERT knitters will be putting their skills to good use with a funky knit day at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The Portchester Evening Townswomen’s Guild has been busy knitting and crocheting warm hats, scarves and mittens to sell to raise money for the Department of Rheumatology charitable funds, as well as to raise awareness of Raynaud’s disease.

The sale will be taking place in the main atrium of the hospital on February 7.