Lee-on-the-Solent Community First Responders raise £1,600 for equipment

Have your say

TWO charity events have raised more than £1,500 to support volunteers giving life-saving first aid.

The Lee-on-the-Solent Community First Responders organised the events to raise money for their equipment.

The group are on-call to attend medical emergencies throughout Gosport. They are often first on the scene to administer first aid before paramedics arrive.

One of the events was a race night at Leon’s Bistro, in Lee-on-the-Solent, which was attended by 75 people including first responders, employees from South Central Ambulance Service and borough councillors.

The night had live music, a meal provided by Leon’s Bistro and races as well as a prize draw. It raised £1,342.

A second fundraiser was held at the Eagle Pub, in Gosport, where families enjoyed a fun day.

There were games for children, pool and dart tournaments and a raffle. The event raised £342.

To donate visit justgiving.com/LeeontheSolentcfr.