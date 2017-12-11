Leisure centre wins prestigious award in national fitness contest

A LEISURE centre has taken home a top industry award for the second time.

Fareham Leisure Centre was named Local Authority Gym of the Year at the 2017 National Fitness Awards.

Staff from Everyone Active, which manages the centre on behalf of Fareham Borough Council attended the award ceremony alongside more than 800 fitness and leisure professionals.

Everyone Active’s contract manager Ryan Grant said: ‘It was a very proud moment to receive the award on behalf of the centre.

‘All the colleagues here have worked incredibly hard and I’m delighted that their efforts have been recognised on the national stage.’

It is the second time the centre has experienced success at these awards, having previously won The Fitness Team of the Year accolade in 2011.

Ryan added: ‘We work closely with the council to improve the health and wellbeing of people in the community, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work in the future with hopefully more successes like these.’

It comes at the end of another successful year, where Fareham became the first leisure centre to be awarded a Quest Outstanding accreditation three times in succession.

Executive member for leisure and community at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sue Bell said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement by Fareham Leisure Centre.

‘I’m so pleased the staff have been recognised for the hard work they put in helping our residents get fit.’