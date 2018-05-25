Less than a week to apply for grant to keep Hampshire healthy

THERE is less than a week to go for community groups to apply for up to £2,000 to help people stay well.

Healthwatch Hampshire’s Community Cash Fund closes next Wednesday. Money will be given to support projects improving the health of people in the area.

The funding is focusing on projects that support people to stay fit and prevent ill health, both now and in the future.

Steve Manley, manager, said: ‘The community cash fund is such a brilliant project. We love launching it every year.’

To apply, visit healthwatchhampshire.co.uk/ccf