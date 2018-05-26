Long-term NHS worker enjoys royal garden party

Have your say

A WOMAN who has dedicated 27 years to the NHS enjoyed a royal garden party.

Ann Vestergaard, a specialist women’s health physiotherapist for Solent NHS Trust, was chosen to go to Buckingham Palace by her manager Sally Frost.

Dressed in a posh frock and hat, the 69-year-old and her daughter Susan soaked up the sun in the gardens of the palace along with hundreds of others.

Ann, who is retiring from the NHS 12 days after it celebrates its 70th anniversary, said: ‘We had an amazing time.

‘There was such a brilliant atmosphere and the Queen walked just past us.’

As previously reported in The News, Ann has worked in health roles all over the world for most of her life including in Denmark, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Botswana.

After her work abroad, she moved back to England and started working for the NHS in Portsmouth.

As part of her role as a specialist women’s health physiotherapist, Ann works with a range of patients and said she will miss them when she retires in July.

She added: ‘I never got up in the morning and thought “oh dear, I have work” but rather “which patients am I to see today?’

‘I have great patients and I like that I have helped make a difference to their lives.

‘That’s how all physiotherapists should feel.

‘I have always loved my job but I am looking forward to the next stage of my life.’