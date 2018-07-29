Love Your Bones roadshow raises awareness in Portsmouth

A TWO-week tour raised awareness of the bone condition osteoporosis.

The Love Your Bones roadshow, organised by the National Osteoporosis Society and Queen Alexandra Hospital, launched this month with experts travelling around Hampshire giving out information and answering questions on the condition.

The bone clinicians also tested people to see if they are at a risk of osteoporosis which weakens bones and makes them more likely to fracture or break.

More than 720,000 people in the county are at risk of developing the condition.

The roadshow started at QA, in Cosham, and was attended by its rheumatology department, chief executive Mark Cubbon and chairman Melloney Poole.

Colin Beevor, matron, said: 'The annual Love Your Bones event has been held at the Mountbatten Centre for 11 years and to mark us reaching the 12-year milestone we decided to go on the road.

‘It has been a brilliant launch and event.’

