Man, 21, who survived horrific Eastern Road crash says thanks to life-saving paramedics

A 21-YEAR-OLD who beat the odds to survive a horrific crash has thanked the paramedics who saved his life.

Rex Daniel Browning was riding his motorcycle on the Eastern Road, in Portsmouth, last April when he was involved in a collision with a car.

I felt it was important to show the paramedics how I’m doing now and say thanks. Daniel Browning

The extent of his injuries saw him flown to Southampton General Hospital where he was treated for serious brain injuries.

Now, a year on Daniel and his mum Jane, from Southsea, have visited paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) to say thank you.

He said: ‘I wanted to meet everyone and tell them how thankful I am for keeping me alive. It feels like a weight off my shoulders to see the paramedics and hear about what they did to save me.

‘I can’t remember much of last year and I can’t remember anything from the beginning of the year to the crash.

‘I felt it was important to show the paramedics how I’m doing now and say thanks.’

The crash caused Daniel to suffer near-fatal brain injuries including bleeding and swelling of the brain, a dissected carotid artery, frontal lobe damage, stretching of the neurons and detachment of the nerves.

He also fractured both wrists and crushed two vertebra.

Jane said: ‘It was important to us that the paramedics knew about the amazing recovery and how well he has been doing. It gives everyone some closure.

‘Simply saying thank you will never be enough. The NHS is amazing and Daniel is here today because of them.

‘I do feel like this is something everyone should do, just meeting the people who treated them and saying thank you.’

Daniel was treated by paramedics from Scas, the Critical Care Vehicle from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Speaking during the visit, Dick Tyne, who arrived in an ambulance on the day of the crash, said very rarely did they get visits from people who had been involved in traumatic events.

‘It is nice to see you and how you are getting on,’ he said.

‘It’s not something that happens but we all appreciate knowing how well you are getting on.’

Daniel spent four months in hospital after being transferred from Southampton General to QA. He has had to relearn how to swallow, walk, read and write as well as other everyday movements.

He is still undergoing rehabilitation but hopes to finish his college course on motorcycle mechanics.