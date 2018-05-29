Man from Locks Heath says natural foods helped him walk again

WHEN Ron West was diagnosed with a rare muscle-wasting condition, he was told he would end up in a wheelchair.

But the 75-year-old is defying doctors by learning to walk again, overcoming the condition Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

Mr West, from Locks Heath, is now sharing his incredible recovery of using the spice tumeric to inspire others not to give up.

In 2006, Mr West was diagnosed with IBM and told he would end up in a wheelchair. As doctors predicted, he started needing help to walk and then could not walk at all.

Despite the devastating illness and excruciating pain he was in, Mr West was adamant to stay positive.

He said: ‘I have always had a philosophy taught to me by my grandad, to always look for the positive in every situation and a solution will come, and with it an overall wellbeing.’

In September 2013 after years of trying to do everything to get well, Mr West did some research and came across the spice tumeric.

Looking into it, he found it can be an anti-inflammatory and a very strong antioxidant.

Within 12 days of taking this, along with other ingredients, his pain disappeared, and has not returned.

Now five years on, Mr West is back walking again.

He added: ‘I drink Energy Rich Water, which is alkaline ionised water, take the best turmeric in the world and follow a nutritious diet.

‘I can honestly say that without this in my life I wouldn’t be able to function as I do today. My life has been turned around.

‘Now I feel it is my duty to tell others who are suffering debilitating autoimmune conditions, there is something that can help you, simply by going back to nature.’