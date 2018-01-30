Marathon runners wanted to help raise cash for QA Hospital

Have your say

RUNNERS are being called upon to take part in a marathon for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, based at the Cosham site, is after people willing to run in the Southampton Marathon on April 22.

The charity helps support wards and departments within QA with the fundraisers choosing where their money goes.

The registration fee is £30 and anyone who registers before the end of February has to raise a minimum sponsorship of £200.

For more information and to register your place, call the fundraising team on (023) 9228 000 extension number 5927 or email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.