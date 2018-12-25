Meet the Portsmouth man who has donated 100 pints of blood to the NHS

GIVING blood is something that everyone should try to do – because it might just save someone’s life.

Richard Pavey, 64, from Portsmouth, donated his 100th pint of blood during a session at Fratton Park last Thursday.

Richard Pavey, 64, gave his 100th pint of blood at the Victory Lounge, Fratton Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Donating every three months, Richard believes that blood is something we perhaps take for granted – but can always spare for someone else.

A warehouseman and cleaner by trade, he first gave blood back in the 1970s and has had his heart set on helping others ever since.

Richard said: ‘It must have been around 1978 – the first time I gave blood I was lying on the bed for about an hour-and-a-half.

‘The first time I came in, I did so because my father was also a blood donor, but I’ve been with the Red Cross for just over 40 years now and have seen first-hand how important giving blood is.

‘I wanted to donate blood to help others; but you never know when, one day, it could end up being you that needs the blood to save your life.’

Richard’s blood has been sent all over the country, from Coventry to Milton Keynes.

Although his blood type is one of the most common in the UK, he says that this means it’s even more important for him to donate.

Richard explained: ‘The blood that you donate doesn’t just go to Queen Alexandra Hospital – it goes all over the place and that just goes to show that your blood could be needed anywhere.

‘Because I have one of the main blood types, my blood is always going to be needed somewhere by someone; that’s why I carry on donating.

‘All my life, I have tried to keep active – I’ve played badminton and danced for a number of years.’

After donating his 100th pint of ORH+ blood, Richard has a simple message for people who might not have given blood before, or are hesitant about it.

He said: ‘The main thing is not to worry about it.

‘Go out and give blood because not only is it worth doing, but it could help to save someone else’s life.

‘I’m so pleased that I’ve been able to make it to 100 pints – and I hope to carry on until I am physically unable to.’

What would the legendary funnyman Tony Hancock have made of Richard? His line after donating blood – ‘a pint? That’s very nearly an armful’, uttered way back in a 1961 sketch – has gone down in comedy folklore.