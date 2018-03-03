Meeting the ‘heroes’ braving the snow to help others in Portsmouth

SELFLESS heroes across the area have been braving blizzard-like conditions to help those desperately in need.

From battling up treacherous roads caked in black ice to care for disabled residents stranded by the snow to offering hot food and shelter to the homeless.

Nightingales Golden Care staff 'Ben Chudley in the driver's seat, Daniel Stacey, Sam Pettitt and Sue Rodgers hired two 4x4s to ferry staff to their clients''Picture: Habibur Rahman

At Queen Alexandra Hospital some nurses and doctors pulled double shifts throughout the night to tend to the wounded, while the community rallied to provide 4x4s to help transport patients.

City leaders hailed all of those involved as heroes, praising the herculean efforts made by volunteers and emergency service workers to keep the area running as snowstorms swept across the region.

Retired civil engineer Bill Shannon is among those to be praised for his work.

The 66-year-old has been battling the freezing temperatures to help those living on the streets to survive.

With the support of his wife, Patricia, daughter, Marian Jane and friend, Emma Terracciano, he has been out feeding the homeless and driving them through the snow to emergency shelters.

Bill, of Manchester Road, Fratton, said: ‘It must be so hard for them living on the street during a time like this.

‘They’re human beings just like I am, they’re just down on their luck.’

Bill set up his cause Help Us Support the Homeless – better known as Hush – seven months ago.

He and his wife pay for most of the supplies they offer out, with Patricia cooking the food that Bill goes out and delivers to the needy.

As the snow rolled in, Bill spent the night patrolling Portsmouth, taking up to 10 people to shelters across the city, including an emergency one at the Milton Arms pub, in Milton Road.

‘I normally only go out on Sunday evenings but as the cold weather came I decided I had to do something more,’ said Bill. ‘The conditions were absolutely bitter. It was very, very cold. But I will be out again in it tonight.’

Elsehwere. the snow and ice couldn’t stop dedicated carers from Nightingales Golden Care from getting out and tending to the area’s most vulnerable residents.

To overcome the inclement conditions, the North Harbour-based team hired two 4x4s to ferry carers to clients.

Ben Chudley, registered manager at Nightingales, organised the vehicles after seeing the amber weather warning for the area earlier this week.

He said: ‘Everyone massively appreciates the extra effort that we are going through to help.

‘We had a few people today who said to us: “Don’t worry, we’ll manage”. We still came to help them.

‘I think they were a bit surprised to see the boss had come in a 4x4.

‘It’s a rewarding job on a normal day but it’s even better on days like this.’

He added the conditions were challenging, particularly in parts of Portsdown Hill. ‘On Thursday night there was a lot of snow and ice. It was really pretty slippery,’ he said.

Despite the dangers, Ben said it was vital his team was out on the ground.

‘We have a team of 55 staff members that provide care 365 days a year to about 100 service users across Portsmouth and east Hampshire,’ he added.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, said: ‘People are amazing in our city, taking care of each other and going the extra mile to ensure others are safe. I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has pulled together to keep people warm and well.’

Councillor Donna Jones, Portsmouth City Council boss, added: ‘The outstanding efforts of blue light services, care staff, QA hospital staff and Colas the council’s highways contractors, have kept people safe and meant Portsmouth roads are some of the clearest in the sub region.’

She said a large number of emergency staff and members of the army – many of whom live in Portsmouth – helped to free stranded motorists in Ringwood.