Mental health drop-in event in Portsmouth shopping centre

A CHARITY is setting up a living room in the middle of a shopping centre to promote talking about mental health at any location.

Solent Mind, which supports people with mental health problems across Portsmouth, is hosting its Time to Change campaign day Time to Talk tomorrow.

Staff from the charity will be at Cascades Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth city centre, to encourage people to get advice on having good mental health.

They will be giving tips on looking after mental health while working, studying and being at home; giving information on their services in the city and the support they give and telling people about activities in the community that can support someone’s wellbeing.

The drop-in event will be at Cascades throughout the day.

For more information on Solent Mind visit solentmind.org.uk.