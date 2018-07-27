Merger of two Portsmouth GP practices complete

THE merger of two GP practices has been completed.

The Trafalgar Medical Group Practice and The Eastney Practice, both in Portsmouth, have now formally merged after officially joining contracts in April.

Both practices have staff at Eastney Health Centre, although Trafalgar also has its main building in Osborne Road, Southsea.

Dr Jon Price, of the Trafalgar Medical Group Practice, said: ‘We strongly believe this merger will lead to further improvements in our services to our patients.

‘It also has the hugely beneficial spin-off that being a combined practice, with a larger pool of clinicians, will greatly help our resilience and our longer-term resilience and sustainability.’

The new merged practice has 11 GPs and a team of 12 practice nurses and healthcare assistants to provide a greater choice and more clinical skills to its patients.

The receptionists and other non-clinical staff have also combined – and the merger has led to no job losses.