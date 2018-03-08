Message from Portsmouth urologist for men to visit GP to check prostate

Have your say

MEN are being reminded to visit their GP for a prostate examination.

It comes as figures from the government show the number of men dying from prostate cancer has overtaken female deaths from breast cancer for the first time in the UK.

The latest data, taken from 2015, show there were 11,819 deaths from prostate cancer compared with 11,442 from breast cancer.

Simon Wilkinson, a consultant urologist at Spire Portsmouth Hospital, said: ‘The most common test usually involves a digital rectal examination.

‘This allows the doctor to feel the prostate through the wall of the back passage.

‘It is a common practice for the doctor, usually takes less than a minute and is relatively painless.

‘The good news is that, if diagnosed early, prostate cancer is very treatable.’