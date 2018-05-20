More than 150 dogs gather for sun-kissed walk in aid of Rowans Hospice

DOZENS of prized pooches and their owners enjoyed a sponsored walk in the weekend sunshine.

It came as the Rowans Hospice’s twice-yearly Woofs and Wellies event once again descended on Queen Elizabeth Country Park, in Horndean.

The Woofs and Wellies dog walk. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The fixture is expected to have raised hundreds for the Waterlooville-based palliative care charity – as 170 dogs took part, with entry at £2 and recommended sponsorship at £25.

Among the walkers was Gavin Lee from Waterlooville, who took to the rural course with his wife Louise and their two dogs – Henry, a bulldog-cross and Ruby, a cockapoo.

Mr Lee, 39, said: ‘It was an absolutely lovely walk and it was great to see so many people there.

‘We got to meet lots of dogs – many types you wouldn’t get to see normally, so that was good fun.

‘While we haven’t needed care from the Rowans ourselves, my wife has been to the event a number of times before and we’ll certainly be coming again – it’s a very worthy cause.’

With a range of dogs from dachshunds to spaniels and pugs to boxers enjoying the walk, organisers offered owners the choice of taking a 3km or 6km course.

Opting for the longer stroll was Rowans Hospice CEO, Ruth White, along with Bella, her labradoodle.

She said: ‘Where our midnight walk is for adults and our starlit walk is aimed more at youngsters, Woofs and Wellies is open to everyone – and it was great to see people of all ages taking part.’

Rowans Hospice community and events fundraiser, Gemma Carden, organised the walk. She added: ‘It was lovely and we couldn’t have asked for better weather.’