More than 2,200 people take part in Portsmouth Memory Walk

MORE than £77,000 was raised by people taking part in a seafront walk.

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Portsmouth Memory Walk held earlier this month was attended by 2,232 people. Participants battled through heavy rainfall to complete the route in Southsea.

Nick O’Donohue, operations manager for Hampshire, said: ‘On behalf of Alzheimer’s Society I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to Portsmouth for uniting against dementia by supporting our memory walk.

‘I was incredibly proud to be with the 2,232 people who took part. I am so grateful to all the walkers and volunteers who made the event possible.’