Mother labels gym ‘ridiculous’ for restricting times children can attend

A MOTHER has labelled a gym ‘ridiculous’ for restricting the times junior members can attend.

Mother Karen Amorginos and her two sons joined Holly Hill Leisure Centre in Sarisbury Green when it opened in 2016, but has since been told her son under 16 can only attend with her if there is space.

Karen said: ‘It’s totally ridiculous and in a time when we are supposed to be promoting a healthy and active lifestyle to young people, how can they then make it so difficult for them to go along?’

Teenagers under 16 will now have to book to go to the gym run by Everyone Active on their own, or go accompanied by an adult between the times of 2.30pm and 5pm.

But there are only 15 slots available every day for under-16s.

That means Karen will only be able to go with her younger son in the evening if there is an available space for him.

Karen said: ‘Most adults are going to be at work.

‘I would usually go with my son after 7pm when I get back from work but now we can’t and all he wants to do is keep fit as the football season is now over.

‘Some of my friends have cancelled their kids’ memberships as they go to private school and would never be back in that time.’

Nigel Ashton, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: ‘It has always been our policy that children under the age of 16 must attend specific junior fitness sessions or be accompanied by an adult when using the gym.

‘This is our policy across all Everyone Active sites that offer junior memberships, and is in place to ensure the safety of younger members.

‘A capacity limit of 15 is in place for these sessions to ensure the Fitness Motivators are able to give high levels of support to each participant.

‘The times have also been adjusted in light of feedback and are now better aligned with the finishing time of the local senior school.’