MP calls for bus stop at community hospital

AN MP has launched a campaign to get a bus stop at a community hospital.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is calling for better access to Fareham Community Hospital (FCH) for patients who rely on public transport.

Suella said: ‘People who are going to FCH should not have to deal with the added worry of not knowing how they will get to and from their appointments.

‘I have been contacted by patients who struggle to walk from the bus stop, can’t afford a taxi or don’t have relatives or friends who can drive them.

‘A stop at FCH would make all the difference.

It comes as thousands of Fareham patients are set to benefit from a new same-day GP appointment service which was launched last year.

Suella added: ‘The case for a bus stop is now even stronger, with usage set to increase substantially with the addition of same-day-access-services at FCH.

‘I am urging readers to get in touch with me to voice their support for a bus stop.’

Contact Suella via suella@suellafernandes.co.uk.