MP demands action on care for people with dementia

URGENT action must be taken to look after people with dementia.

That is the demand by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan after he joined the Alzheimer’s Society as the charity launched its new report.

The report, Dementia – the true cost, was launched as part of their Fix Dementia Care campaign.

Labour MP Mr Morgan said: ‘I am proud to have united with people in our city to fix dementia care. As someone whose nan had Alzheimer’s, this is an issue close to my heart and I know what a difference good quality care can make.

‘The number of people aged 75 and over is expected to increase by 70 per cent in Portsmouth South between 2015-23.

‘It is essential the government wakes up, puts social care on a sustainable footing, and ends the crisis that has already seen £6 billion cut from services.

‘The Tories are spending less money on social care now than Labour was spending in 2010, despite the demand for social care having increased significantly.

‘They and their families deserve urgent action, I’m pleased to work with Alzheimer’s Society to press for this.’

The launch was held in Dementia Action Week, which ends tomorrow.