MP ‘keeping a close eye’ following QA report

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan says that a high standard of care should be the norm in hospitals.

He spoke out after a report revealed that Queen Alexandra Hospital did not have chest X-rays reviewed by an expertly-trained clinician.

Mr Morgan described the report – which was carried out by the Care Quality Commission – as ‘concerning’ and vows to do his part to help out.

He said: ‘I have spoken with the chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust about this very concerning inspection report following an unannounced visit by the CQC in July of this year.

‘I will be meeting the chief executive about this serious matter on behalf of my constituents to understand what actions the trust will continue to take to maintain the high standards of care we expect at our local hospitals.

‘It is absolutely right that an unreserved apology to the families of the three patients, two of which have passed away, has been made by the trust.

‘I am informed that since enforcement action against the trust they have taken immediate action to address the concerns raised and are working with NHS Improvement, NHS England and other relevant health bodies.

‘I will continue to seek assurances from the chief executive and will be keeping a close eye on progress to ensure improvements are made.’