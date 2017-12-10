MP looks at A&E and out-of-hours care

A POLITICIAN spent a cold night seeing first-hand how Portsmouth’s health and care services cope on a busy winter’s night.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan toured Queen Alexandra Hospital’s A&E department on Friday, before joining a GP visiting patients as part of the out-of-hours service.

Stephen said: ‘It was hugely helpful to understand how this important service works in our city and surrounding area.

‘I was impressed with how the out-of-hours service eases the pressure on our emergency department at QA as patients who visit A&E but do not need emergency treatment can be quickly directed to a GP or other medical support, and patients in the GP service who are diagnosed with a serious illness can be quickly admitted to hospital.

‘By different parts of our health and social care system working together it’s really possible to improve care and safety for all patients.’