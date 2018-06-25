MP pleased with NHS funding boost

THE upcoming funding boost to the NHS is key to making the health service ‘safe’ for the future, according to Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

The MP has welcomed the news that the NHS will receive an extra £20bn in real terms by 2023 by the government, which equates to £600m in cash terms.

Ms Dinenage says that the funding will allow the NHS to train more staff.

She said: ‘Our NHS is precious and helps us at our times of need.

‘The funding announcement will ensure we continue to receive the very best care anywhere in the world.

‘As we face huge challenges of an ageing society it is clear there is nothing more precious to the British people than the Health Service and it is right that we redirect our money to it.

‘We can now invest in our public services.

‘This will build on previous commitments such as training more doctors and midwives, and the investment in theatre capacity at the QA Hospital.’