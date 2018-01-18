MP to oversee government social care reforms

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has explained what her new role at the Department of Health will entail.

The MP was appointed as part of Prime Minister Theresa May’s new year reshuffle, having previously worked for the Department of Work and Pensions.

According to the MP, her work involves working on upcoming legislation, among other things.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘My formal job title is yet to be announced, but broadly I’m responsible for social care including the forthcoming green paper, as well as a large number of other things that will appear on the Department of Health website shortly.

‘I have hit the ground running, already met with a number of key stakeholders in the sector with many more, and lots of visits, ahead.’

The green paper on social care funding is set to be published in the summer, examining the reform of social care and support for older people throughout the country.