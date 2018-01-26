MP wants to discuss QA Hospital problems with Jeremy Hunt

AN MP wants to meet with health secretary Jeremy Hunt to discuss Queen Alexandra Hospital.

George Hollingbery, MP for Meon Valley, said he wants assurances from Mr Hunt that problems at the Cosham hospital are being recognised at the highest level.

It comes as Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT), which runs QA, announced on Thursday they are expected to make a £36.8m deficit this financial year.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘It has been a matter of public knowledge for some time that PHT has been under pressure. Recently this has been evidenced by highly-critical reports on certain services.

‘Now we see that the problem goes much deeper; the state of the trust’s finances is truly shocking.

‘I welcome the fact the new management team has been so open about the scale of overspending and that they are clear in their intentions to protect patients, services and staff as they take action to deal with the problem.

‘But we need to know more. The aspiration is admirable but the task is formidable.

‘I will be writing to the chief executive to ask that he and his team meet with MPs who represent constituencies using the hospital to explain what actions they are taking.

‘Also, I will seek a meeting with Mr Hunt to discuss the position of the trust and to ask him for assurances that local people can have confidence that the problem is recognised at the highest level and that it will be dealt with.’