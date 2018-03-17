MPs will discuss cystic fibrosis drug during debate on Monday

MPs will be debating a petition calling for a drug to treat cystic fibrosis to be available free on the NHS.

On Monday, politicians will be meeting to discuss the treatment drug Orkambi after Portsmouth mums Gemma Weir and Michelle Frank launched the petition.

Currently, the drug is only available privately because of its cost – £104,000 per patient per year.

Gemma and Michelle, from Paulsgrove, both have daughters with cystic fibrosis which causes a thick, sticky mucus to form on the lungs and digestive system. They delivered their petition to Downing Street earlier this month.

Figures from the government showed Portsmouth North had the most signatures in the UK on the petition with 1,187. This was followed by West Tyrone, in Northern Island, (841), Havant (834) and then Fareham (787).

In total, the petition was signed more than 113,000 times.

The debate, at 4.30pm, will allow MPs to discuss the issue and hear an update from a Department of Health and Social Care minister.