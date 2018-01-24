Naomi House and Jacksplace launch Gauntlet Games obstacle race

GIANT inflatables, monkey bars over freezing water and a slippery slide are just some of the obstacles on a charity race.

Children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace are holding their Gauntlet Games which will see people tackle different obstacles over a 5km or 10km route.

Money from the race will go towards the hospice outside Winchester which cares for children from across the south, including Portsmouth, who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The charity expects more than 700 people to sign up for the event, which is in its second year, and hopes to raise £50,000.

Keith Wilson, marketing manager, said: ‘Our last Gauntlet Games was a huge, muddy, cold and thoroughly enjoyable success.

‘It is the perfect event for groups of friends or workmates looking for a giggle, as well as more serious runners and obstacle race competitors who want to push themselves and chase down a personal best.

‘We would urge people to sign up early to secure their space.’

The Gauntlet Games will be at the Matterley Bowl, near Winchester, on May 12.

Entry before March 28 is £30 per person for the 5km race and £35 for the 10km route. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £100.

Friends and family of runners can go to the free event village where there will be music, food and entertainment. For more information visit naomihouse.org.uk/events/322-gauntlet-games-2018.