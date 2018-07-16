Naomi House celebrates anniversary at Parliament

MPs attended a reception to celebrate the 21st anniversary of a hospice.

Steve Brine, MP for Winchester, hosted the event in the Houses of Parliament for Naomi House and Jacksplace, based in his constituency.

More than 130 of the charity’s supporters, along with families who have benefited from its services, attended along with other MPs including Fareham’s Suella Braverman and Portsmouth North’s Penny Mordaunt.

In his speech, Mr Brine said: ‘I first visited Naomi House in 2007 and we have been through a lot together since then.

‘The charity is continually expanding its service, delivering excellence and offering families comfort and compassion at the darkest of times.

‘I’m delighted to call myself a supporter of them.’

Naomi House and Jacksplace support children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions from across the south, including Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Mark Smith, chief executive, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Steve Brine for hosting this reception and allowing us a unique opportunity to tell our story.

‘Our charity is delivering an exceptionally high standard of care to more medically complex children and young adults than ever before.’