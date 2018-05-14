NATIONAL: Funding boost for brain cancer research following Dame Tessa Jowell’s death

A BOOST for brain cancer research has been announced following the death of Dame Tessa Jowell.

The government investment comes after the late Labour cabinet minister, who died on Saturday, campaigned for more resources to help combat the disease.

The move sees a Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Research Mission doubled in funding to £40m over the next five years.

And a national roll-out of a key diagnosis test - gold standard dye - will take place as currently only half of brain cancer centres in England use the technique.

The UK will also host an annual Tessa Jowell global symposium aimed at bringing together the best clinical, scientific and academic minds on brain cancer.

Dame Tessa made the requests for action to prime minister Theresa May and health secretary Jeremy Hunt at a meeting in Downing Street in February.

Mrs May said: ‘Baroness Tessa Jowell faced her illness with dignity and courage - and it was a privilege to host her in Downing Street recently to discuss what more we can do to tackle brain cancer.

‘We send our sincere condolences to her family - and I hope that the actions we are taking now and in the future to improve care and research for those confronting a terrible disease will form part of the lasting legacy of an inspirational woman.’

The research fund will also receive £25m from Cancer Research UK,

Every year around 11,400 people in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour and just 14 per cent of people survive their disease for 10 or more years.

Mr Hunt added: ‘Tessa Jowell was one of those few politicians who could inspire and unite across party lines.

‘We were all moved by her bravery and selfless campaigning in her final months, and are determined to honour her life and memory with the action on brain cancer that she fought so hard for.

‘At this agonising time, I hope her family can draw comfort from the fact that her legacy will be lives saved and heartbreak averted for thousands of other families.’