New accessible defibrillator installed at football ground in Portsmouth

A NEW defibrillator has been installed at a football club giving access to life-saving equipment to the hundreds of people who visit the grounds.

The public access defibrillator is in place at Moneyfields FC, in Copnor, Portsmouth, and is available 24/7 to anyone in the area who needs it.

It was important to us to provide a defibrillator that can be used by anyone who needs it at anytime. Brandon Parker

The medical machine was purchased by Southern Co-operative, in Tangiers Road, after Brandon Parker, from Moneyfields, approached them.

Now, the club and shop have seen the defibrillator and a security case installed at the ground, off Moneyfield Avenue in Copnor.

Brandon, secretary of the ladies football team, said: ‘It has taken about nine months to get the defibrillator installed and it is amazing to see it here.

‘It is one of my proudest achievements.

‘We are really grateful to Southern Co-operative for paying for the equipment which hopefully will never be needed.

‘At Moneyfields we want to be involved in the community and we have 2,000 members, many of whom live near the club. It was important to us to provide a defibrillator that can be used by anyone who needs it at anytime.’

Sam Davis, manager of the Southern Co-operative store, was happy to back the project and fund it after being approached by Brandon and resident Terry Norton.

It is the second defibrillator installed in Baffins after Baffins Fit Club fundraised to have one on the outside of Alderman Lacey library, on Tangiers Road.

In 2015, The News launched its Heartbeat campaign which aimed to get more defibrillators installed in public places.

Since the launch, businesses, community groups and councillors have supported the installation of more than 30 across the area.

Every year more than 30,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest in the UK, and only one in 10 people survive. Research shows for every minute a person spends without CPR and defibrillation, their chances of survival drop by 10 per cent.

Copnor resident Terry, of Kimbolton Road, said: ‘I believe every gym and sports club should have a defibrillator. A friend of mine had a heart attack while playing five-a-side football.

‘Since then I have wanted to see a lot more available in case they are needed.

‘You hope they never are but it is better to have one. They are worth the money even if they save one life.’

Pete Raynor, Southern Co-op area business manager for Portsmouth, said they are committed to helping their community.

‘As a co-operative, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the communities that we serve,’ he said.

‘As part of our safer neighbourhoods agenda, installing the defibrillator at Moneyfields means residents and visitors will have access to potentially life-saving equipment.

‘All of the stores in Portsmouth felt passionately about helping and so worked together to donate an amazing £2,000.’