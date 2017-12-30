New campaign on eating disorders launches in Hampshire

Have your say

A NEW campaign aimed at young people will raise awareness of eating disorders and the importance of positive body image.

The Everybody Campaign, run by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Hampshire, launches on Tuesday.

It will focus on raising awareness and promoting an understanding of eating disorders, positive body image and self-esteem in children and young people.

Throughout the year-long campaign there will be opportunities for young people to get involved in creative activities.

Helen Dove, innovation and participation lead for Hampshire CAMHS, said: ‘We are looking forward to getting started with our campaign, and helping to raise awareness of eating disorders.’