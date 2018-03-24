New charity manager appointed to Fareham’s Rainbow Centre

A CENTRE which supports families of children with disabilities is looking to boost its income.

The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, has appointed a new charity manager and fundraiser to help develop its services.

James Mudie, who used to run Naked Fundraising, has been appointed as interim chief executive following the departure of Lara Bull who has left for family and personal reasons.

Paula Barnes, chairman of the board of trustees, said: ‘Like any charity, the Rainbow Centre has challenges to meet every week and now we have a very experienced charity fundraiser and leader in James Mudie to help us face those challenges with renewed confidence.

‘James has worked with The Rainbow Centre in the past so he knows all about us, what our priorities are and where we need to develop and re-focus.’

The centre, on Palmerston Drive, supports children with cerebral palsy and adults with Parkinson’s or who have had a stroke or brain injury.