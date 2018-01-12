New kit at leisure centre

Have your say

GOSPORT Leisure Centre has opened a new, larger gym following a £1.2m investment by Gosport Borough Council.

According to staff, the new gym in Forest Way is 35 per cent larger than the old one, with new state-of-the-art equipment, from cardio machines to a free weights area and functional training rig.

As well as the new equipment, the leisure centre has a larger new group workout studio and a dedicated group cycle studio.

Cllr Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘The leisure centre is going from strength to strength and is very popular.

‘There’s clearly a demand for the latest equipment, and we’re happy to invest further to help keep people fit and healthy.’

For more information people can call the leisure centre on (023) 9253 4950.