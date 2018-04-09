New medical director brought in by NHS

Have your say

SOUTHERN Health NHS Foundation Trust has appointed a new medical director with the goal of transforming services and involving patients.

Experienced psychiatrist Dr Karl Marlowe has taken up the position today, having formerly been the clinical director at East London NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Marlowe said: ‘I am thrilled with this appointment and very much looking forward to joining the team at Southern Health.

‘The trust has faced significant challenges in recent years but is clearly on a path of improvement and has areas of outstanding care.

‘This is an exciting time to join the trust and I am eager to start contributing as part of a strong clinical leadership team.’

Chief executive of Southern Health, Dr Nick Broughton, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Karl as substantive medical director.

‘We were impressed with Karl’s track record of working in partnership with service users and carers, and transforming mental health services so more people receive care closer to home.’