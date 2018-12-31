New mental health service up and running

Have your say

A NEW mental health service has officially opened its doors in Gosport.

A day therapy service has been launched at Basepoint in Aerodrome Road, Gosport, in a bid by Southern Health to help keep local people well and out of hospital.

Patients facing problems with their mental health can now be referred into the service for low-intensity psychological care.

Gosport patients will also still be able to access the trust’s crisis team for crucial support out-of-hours and at weekends.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available for patients, which span a two-week period – with additional groups for patient families and carers.

The sessions are designed to teach people the skills to manage their own crises and to promote their recovery long-term.

For more information about the services provided by the new day therapy service in Gosport, people can call 01329 889865.