New mobile baby app launches in Portsmouth to help parents

A NEW mobile app has been launched to help parents through the early stages of having a baby.

The Baby Buddy app was developed by the Best Beginnings charity and launched in Portsmouth with the help of Solent NHS Trust and midwives from Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The free guide will help parents through pregnancy, birth and the first six months of a baby’s life.

Vicky Pennal, a health visitor at Solent which provides community care in Portsmouth, welcomed the app.

She said: ‘Baby Buddy doesn’t seek to replace the role of health professionals.

‘Rather, it acts as a tool to provide you with information that is reliable, accurate and available 24 hours a day.

‘With so much information available on the internet, it gives you assurance the information you get has been reviewed and verified by a number of trusted health bodies and professionals.’

Baby Buddy has been created with mums, midwives and doctors, so users are guaranteed the information is reliable and accurate.

It also uses everyday language as well as a comprehensive glossary that explains any complex words and phrases.

Mum-of-three Nikki Coles, from Fratton, is part of the Portsmouth parent and carer board and attended last week’s launch.

She said: ‘The app is very good and seems to cover a lot of topics from sleeping and breastfeeding to post-natal depression.

‘I wish it was around when I had my children as it does seem really helpful.

‘The videos are handy too and I like that it has information from midwives that can be accessed at any time.

‘You can use it when you have concerns, no matter what time it is, then chase up with a professional.’

The app shows parents how big the baby is, depending on their due date, and its development.

It also gives information on the affect being pregnant could have on mums and when they should start thinking about antenatal care and birth plans.

Among other benefits, the app can send parents reminders about immunisations, appointments and signpost support services such as for breastfeeding.

Abbie Aplin, director of midwifery and maternity at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA, said: ‘We are excited to be working with our local health partners on this new app, which will help guide parents.’

Baby Buddy can be downloaded free on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store. There is a web version available too at web.bestbeginnings.org.uk/web/lets-get-started.

A version for dads is also being planned.