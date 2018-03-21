New wellbeing zones in Portsmouth libraries

PEOPLE will be able to access health and wellbeing advice thanks to dedicated library zones.

All nine libraries in Portsmouth will have a Wellbeing Zone where residents can access information about long-term conditions, being healthier or losing weight.

The range of books on health and wellbeing will be extended and there will be sessions where staff can signpost people to other resources.

As previously reported in The News, Portsmouth is above the national average for obesity and smoking levels and more people in the city are living with conditions like diabetes.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, cabinet member for public health at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I’m pleased with the extension of health and wellbeing provision as it helps residents take more control of these aspects of their lives. Whether that’s managing a long-term condition or seeking advice.

‘This development will be an incredibly beneficial addition to the existing health and wellbeing offer we have in the city.’