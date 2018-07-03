NHS 70 day in Guildhall Square to mark event

HEALTH teams will be joined in Guildhall Square by primary school children, the city’s Lord Mayor, council staff and many more to help mark the 70th birthday of the NHS.

The nation’s health service celebrates the landmark birthday on Thursday July 5 and throughout the day in the city there will be expert advice and interactive facilities about all things health, including smoking, alcohol, weight, mental wellbeing and tooth cleaning.

It will also give people the chance to sign up to support the current Lord Mayor, Councillor Lee Mason’s, ‘Small Changes, Big Difference’ campaign. He is bidding to encourage residents to join him in the quest to walk one million miles, lose one million pounds in weight, or donate one million hours to voluntary activities.

Dr Linda Collie, clinical chief officer for NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘The 70th birthday of the NHS is a huge milestone – there isn’t a single person in the country whose life hasn’t been affected by the NHS in one way or another.’