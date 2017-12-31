NHS hoping for influx of new blood donors

THE National Health Service is urging people to sign up to give blood for the first time in 2018.

According to statistics from the NHS, 4,653 people registered to give blood for the first time in Hampshire last year alone.

The Hampshire figures include 442 new donors in Portsmouth.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now encouraging people to make a new year’s resolution that can change someone else’s life, by becoming a blood donor.

Across the UK, NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 200,000 new donors every year to maintain the supply for life-saving blood donations.

Director of blood donation Mike Stredder said: ‘It’s New Year and like many of us, you may be thinking about the year ahead and some changes you’d like to make to your life. Perhaps you want to cut down on drinking, eat more healthily or are considering joining a gym?

‘This year we are asking people in Hampshire to focus on giving and to register to give blood. It’s easy to sign up and book your first appointment online or via our mobile phone app.

‘By donating blood you will save or improve the lives of up to three people.’

To register visit blood.co.uk or call the blood donor line on 0300 123 23 23.