NHS prepares to celebrate turning 70

IN THREE months, the NHS is celebrating its landmark 70th anniversary.

As part of the countdown to July 5, The News has asked 70 people what the service means to them.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust which runs QA

Listed on pages 10 and 11, we have spoken to current staff as well as patients who have received treatment and their family and friends.

All praise the NHS and its staff for their commitment to keeping the nation healthy but many also acknowledge the pressure the service is under.

Between now and July The News will feature stories of people who have dedicated their careers to the NHS, patients who have been cared by it throughout their lives and those who have seen it change with new technology and treatments.

For many involved in the service, celebrating its successes over the past 70 years is crucial.

The NHS is truly remarkable and it is right that we should make time to come together to acknowledge it. Mark Cubbon

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital, said: ‘The NHS is truly remarkable and it is right that we should make time to come together to acknowledge it.

‘Many of us and our families owe a huge debt of gratitude to the service – what better opportunity is there to not only share its successes but also thank all those who have contributed to them.’

As part of the 70th anniversary, NHS employees have spoken of their pride in being part of the service.

Sue Harriman, chief executive of Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘I am fiercely proud to be a tiny part of our amazing NHS.

‘Every day I am astonished by extraordinary acts of human kindness and utter dedication I see, I am privileged to be a member of team NHS.’

n As part of our NHS 70 coverage we want people who have stories and experiences of being involved in the NHS, whether as a patient or employee. To share your story email ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk.