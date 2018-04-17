NHS rally in Portsmouth to highlight importance of Britain’s free health care service

MORE than 100 people are expected to turn out this weekend to a rally in support of the NHS.

Health campaigners in the area are staging a series of marches across the city culminating in a rally at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Organiser Vikki Horton said: ‘Our NHS is the best thing we have in Britain and we really need to protect it and make sure we don’t end up with a service like in America where people are left unable to afford care.

‘This rally and march is in celebration of the 70th birthday of the NHS and we want people who are coming along to march to dress in white and blue.’

There will be marches this Saturday from 10am at The Hard, from 2pm at Cosham High Street and a rally at Queen Alexandra Hospital from 4pm.

The event is non-political but representatives can attend and give out leaflets regarding their position on the NHS.

For more information email vikki.horton.14@hotmail.com