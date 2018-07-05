NHS staff thanked for long service as NHS70 hits

MORE than 100 dedicated NHS staff members have been recognised for their hard work and dedication at a tea party in Hampshire – part of the ongoing NHS 70 celebrations.

A tea party was held in Hedge End on Monday in celebration long-serving colleagues from the Solent NHS Trust as well as those who had won awards for their service.

Organisers have hailed the event, which took place at Botleigh Grange Hotel and Spa in Grange Road, as a ‘wonderful’ day celebrating the hard work and achievements of people who have dedicated their entire working lives to supporting our National Health Service.

The event saw around 120 NHS staff members put on their sharpest suits and most beautiful dresses for a celebratory afternoon in the sunshine.

Sue Harriman, chief executive of Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We wanted to celebrate our amazing long serving staff and dedicated colleagues, and the garden party did just that.

‘It was an event full of pride, admiration and joy.

‘We have such wonderful people who work in the NHS and this was just a small token of our thanks.’