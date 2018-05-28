‘No major change’ for patient in critical condition after Mutiny Festival

Have your say

DOCTORS are not expecting any change for the patient in a critical condition after Mutiny Festival.

A patient was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital over the weekend along with 14 other people – two of which, 18-year-old Georgia Jones and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan, sadly died.

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Hospitals said although there has been a minor improvement, the patient is expected to remain in a critical condition.

She said: ‘The patient has stabilised a bit so things are looking slightly more positive.

‘But it’s not likely that we’ll see any major changes in their condition today.’

The news comes after two people died at Mutiny Festival over the weekend – with organisers cancelling the Sunday of the event.