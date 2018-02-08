No plans to build a new A&E department in Gosport, health bosses say

THE NHS has no plans to build a new A&E department in the region, according to health bosses.

The news comes after the Gosport Labour Party said it would be campaigning for a new A&E to be built in Gosport, to take pressure off Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The Labour Party had been protesting outside Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Bury Road at the weekend, speaking to people about their plans for a new A&E department.

Dr David Chilvers, chairman of the Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said that the NHS had no intention of building a new A&E department in the town.

He said: The town does have a Minor Injuries Unit at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, which is open from 8am to 9pm daily.

‘This facility has x-ray facilities and staff there can treat anything from broken bones to infected wounds, sprains and strains to bites and stings – as well as minor head and eye problems.’

Dr Chilvers also believes that the War Memorial Hospital is already doing enough to help QA Hospital.

He said: ‘The Gosport area is meeting one of a national objective in reducing the growth in emergency admissions to QA Hospital and is helping to relieve the pressure on the emergency department in a number of ways.

‘These include introducing an acute home visiting service in Gosport – which has freed up GP appointments for other patients – and supporting other initiatives to improve access to GP services including the Same Day Access Service and the extended Primary Care Team.’