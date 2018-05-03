Obesity-related hospital admissions in Portsmouth increase

THE number of hospital admissions for obesity-related illnesses has increased.

The figures from NHS Digital showed per 100,000 people in Portsmouth, the rate has more than tripled in three years.

Tackling obesity is a priority given the many health concerns that being overweight can lead to. Dr Jason Horsley

The latest data is for patients going into hospital where the main health issue is because of obesity.

They showed in 2016, there were 79 hospital admissions in Portsmouth or 38 admissions per 100,000 of the population. In 2013, the rate of admissions in the city was only 10 per 100,000 of the population.

Broken down by clinical commissioning groups, Portsmouth had the third-highest number of total admissions in the Wessex region and the highest rate per 100,000 people.

Fareham and Gosport CCG had 43 total admissions and a rate of 21 while south eastern Hampshire had 60 total admissions and a rate of 29.

Dr Jason Horsley, director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘As the latest figures from NHS Digital show, obesity is a significant challenge for the health system across the country and Portsmouth is no exception.

‘Some of the rise in these figures may be explained by improved recording of obesity as clinicians become more aware, but it remains a worrying trend.

‘Tackling obesity is a priority given the many health concerns that being overweight can lead to. As a council we are promoting a number of interventions to address the problem.’

Schemes include a wellbeing service offering one-to-one support, a free healthy walks profile, and daily exercises.

Dr Horsley added: ‘Despite these services, and additional work from GPs and others in the city, we recognise to address the problem at a scale that can make a difference, we need to work as part of a wider system to address obesity.’