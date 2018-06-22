Organisations will learn lessons from report

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the Gosport Independent Panel into the deaths at the hospital between 1989 and 2000 made for ‘sober reading’.

As previously reported in The News, the inquiry found at least 456 patients’ lives were shortened through prescribing and administrating opioids without medical justification.

The panel found nurses first raised issues of the drugs being used in 1991 but their concerns were ignored.

It added: ‘There was an institutionalised regime of prescribing and administering ‘dangerous doses’ of a hazardous combination of medication.’

RCN chief executive Janet Davies said: ‘This report makes for very sober reading.

‘Nursing as a profession must learn from these events and we expect regulators and the health and care system to take the same approach.

‘The report is right to praise the bravery shown by the nurses who raised concerns. It highlights how difficult it can be for nursing staff to challenge the decisions taken by others.

‘A culture of candour is key to ensuring these events are never repeated.’

A chapter of the report looked at the General Medical Council (GMC) and their involvement which started in 2000. Its investigation into Dr Jane Barton, a GP who worked at the hospital, took 10 years.

Charlie Massey, chief Executive of the GMC, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones, following simply unacceptable treatment at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

‘We will be studying the report carefully to identify learning points. We are committed to taking any further action necessary in light of information revealed by this report.’