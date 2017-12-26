Parents get ‘perfect gifts’ as babies born on Christmas Day at QA Hospital

THEY are the perfect gift to any family and on Christmas Day parents were enjoying bringing their newborn babies into the world.

At Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, several babies were born on December 25 to the delight of the new mums and dads.

Claire Carden and Dave Marston with baby Joel. Picture: Malcolm Wells

While some of the women gave birth on Christmas Day due to being early or late of their due date, Claire Carden had son Joel Marston when expected. He was born at 11.06am weighing 7lb 10oz.

Claire’s partner Dave Marston, 25, said the couple, from Clanfield, had prepared for having a Christmas Day baby in case Joel came on time.

‘We did accept Claire could give birth on her due date but we thought he might come a little early so we could spend Christmas with the family,’ Dave said.

‘But having Joel was the perfect gift and everything we could ask for. We are both ecstatic and it is the best feeling.’

Having Joel was the perfect gift and everything we could ask for. Dave Marston

Claire, 29, went into QA Hospital twice after her waters broke a few days before Christmas. Late stages of labour started around 9pm on Christmas Eve and she had a caesarian the following morning.

Dave added: ‘We are still in the hospital but we cannot wait to get home and see the family for a belated Christmas.’

For second-time mum Katherine Wainaina, giving birth on Christmas Day was a huge surprise. The 22-year-old was six weeks early in having son Justin Mwangi who was born at 12.46am, weighing 5lb 9oz.

Katherine and partner John Mwangi, from Southsea, were warned that Justin might come early after her waters broke two weeks ago.

Katherine Wainaina with baby Justin Mwangi. Picture: Malcolm Wells

And when Katherine was told she could give birth around Christmas, she wished for it to happen on December 25.

She said: ‘I was told late on Christmas Eve they were going to give me a caesarian. I asked them, if it was safe to do so, if they could wait until Christmas Day.

‘They did and it was a Christmas wish come true.

‘We are so happy, it is amazing to have another little baby boy.’

Ben Parr and Krystal Kingdom, from Gosport, did not expect to be in hospital at Christmas either. Their daughter Ava Star Kingdom Parr was due in the new year but was born two weeks early at 10.01am, weighing 7lb 10oz. She will be sister to their two-year-old son Kenzie.

Krystal, 24, spent 25 hours in labour. She said: ‘It is amazing and Ava is perfect.’

Dad Ben added: ‘Having a baby born on Christmas Day was the best gift. I am sure it will take time getting used to having a baby again and the night feeds but we are so happy.’