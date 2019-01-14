Parents of Leigh Park dad who took his own life praise Portsmouth funeral firm for fundraiser 

HEARTBROKEN parents of a young dad who killed himself have praised a funeral directors for raising thousands of pounds in memory of their son.

Jordan Osborne hanged himself next to his home in Bedhampton Way, Leigh Park, in May last year after losing his long-term battle with mental health.

Left to right: Victoria Hall (head of business and corporate relations for Solent Mind), Denise Chapman (head funeral director at Forever Together) with Jordan Osborne's parents Lorraine Osborne and Wayne Osborne.

The 23-year-old’s death sparked an outcry from his horrified family, who vowed to launch a campaign calling for improvements to the country’s mental health services.

Portsmouth-based funeral director Forever Together has supported the family’s cause and staged a fundraising ball in last year – which raised £5,565.

The cash has since been presented to mental health charity Solent Mind by members of the funeral directors and Jordan’s parents, Wayne and Lorraine.

A thankful Mr Osborne praised the effort by the Charlotte Street-based firm and said: ‘They have supported us through everything.

‘With the help of Forever Together, we are trying to prevent families from suffering in the same way that we did.’

Forever Together staged the ball in September to honour Jordan and the families of others in the city with mental health problems who ended up taking their lives.

Denise Chapman, one of the funeral directors at Forever Together, said she had been inspired by the ‘special’ attitude of Jordan’s family.

She said: ‘Seeing Jordan’s parents’ attitude and willingness to help other sufferers inspired me to help out too.’

She added she was eager to do all she could to support grieving families whose lives had been ruined by the suicide of a loved one.

‘More and more people are coming through our doors who had loved ones with mental health issues and who committed suicide,’ she said. ‘I have got people in my family who have suffered mental health and they have tried to kill themselves a number of times. Luckily they weren’t successful.

‘But it’s become such a big issue.’

Victoria Hall, head of business and corporate relations at Solent Mind, said: ‘Forever Together and the Osbornes did huge amounts of work to organise the ball in a very short time frame.

‘The ball raised awareness of the importance of mental health – that we need to keep talking about it, and supporting one another – while also raising an incredible sum of money that can go towards our services for the community.

‘We are so very grateful.’

Solent Mind offer services for children and young people, and adults across Hampshire who struggle with their mental health.

Mr Osbourne’s family will be taking part in this year’s Great South Run in memory of the dad-of-one.